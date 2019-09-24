Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.61 Million

Brokerages expect Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) to announce sales of $207.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $206.00 million. Trex reported sales of $166.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $750.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $712.67 million to $767.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $854.80 million, with estimates ranging from $813.02 million to $879.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $206.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Trex to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens set a $90.00 target price on Trex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.78.

Shares of TREX stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,374. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.99. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $244,149.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Cline sold 11,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $917,819.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,642.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,572 shares of company stock worth $3,305,927. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Trex by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Trex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Trex by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Trex by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

