Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 262 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on BURL. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.06.

NYSE BURL traded up $3.07 on Tuesday, reaching $201.53. The company had a trading volume of 641,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.90. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $136.30 and a 1-year high of $209.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.00 and its 200-day moving average is $169.66.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 163.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Crimmins sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $2,874,117.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Kingsbury sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $82,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,143.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,162 shares of company stock valued at $18,310,608. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

