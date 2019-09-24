Townsquare Capital LLC Has $995,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 379.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,373,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,105,000 after acquiring an additional 216,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,103,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 130,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America set a $233.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp set a $245.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.69.

NYSE BABA traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.74. 11,701,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,068,985. The stock has a market cap of $437.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.28. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $195.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.36 and a 200-day moving average of $173.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

