Townsquare Capital LLC Has $596,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 24,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.98. The company had a trading volume of 153,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,208. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $88.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

