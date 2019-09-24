Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.9% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.2% during the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 15.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.41. 775,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,918. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $129.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.48 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.38.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.