Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOXF traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $60.93. 11,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,275. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 461 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $34,579.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,526.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,451 shares of company stock worth $7,438,369. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

