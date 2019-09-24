Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2,397.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

AGNC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,017,828. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $18.91.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 81.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

