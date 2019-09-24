Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes Position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205,371 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 219,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after purchasing an additional 155,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,656,000 after purchasing an additional 112,601 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,500,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,842,000 after acquiring an additional 33,988 shares in the last quarter.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total value of $183,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,696.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $32,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,603.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

John Bean Technologies stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.03. 6,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,815. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.86. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. John Bean Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.97.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.04 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 33.68% and a net margin of 6.36%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

