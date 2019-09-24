Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 147.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHGG. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 15.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 2,031,900.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 203,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 203,190 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Chegg by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,520,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHGG stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 33,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 369.11, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. Chegg Inc has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 13.22 and a quick ratio of 13.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.44 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $179,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,686,153.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $8,964,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,716,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 980,114 shares of company stock valued at $41,731,323 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chegg from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

