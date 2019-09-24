Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 168.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 506.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 111,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 496,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,259,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.40. 430,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,460. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

