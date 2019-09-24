Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $175,000 Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,726,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,285 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,252,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,415,000 after buying an additional 247,638 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.8% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,229,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,113,000 after buying an additional 271,119 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,211,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,604,000 after buying an additional 737,925 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPM traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $28.26. 145,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,619. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.23 and a beta of -0.04.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Wheaton Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $189.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. GMP Securities cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

