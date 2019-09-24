Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nasdaq by 333.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after buying an additional 395,962 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,523,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,933,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,020,000 after purchasing an additional 93,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 97,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 92,630 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. ValuEngine lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.30.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $145,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $530,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,532 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.30. 41,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nasdaq Inc has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $105.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

