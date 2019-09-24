Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in BOK Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in BOK Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 22,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $686,497.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,384,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $79.91. 21,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,255. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $104.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average of $80.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of BOK Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

