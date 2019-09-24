Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.47.

AAP traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.31. 60,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,417. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.09 and a 1-year high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.52%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

