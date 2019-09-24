Toroso Investments LLC Sells 714 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,064 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 11.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,701 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,695 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,599 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $289,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,458.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.81.

Shares of AKAM traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.65. 1,312,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,954. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.62. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $93.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $705.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.88 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

