Toroso Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,548 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 577.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. ValuEngine cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.49.

In other news, EVP W Corey West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $5,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,374.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 985,143 shares of company stock valued at $52,356,709 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $53.35. 15,436,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,915,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

