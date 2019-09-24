Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 921 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 153,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 38,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 601,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after acquiring an additional 27,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 366,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.71. 4,234,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,240. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $119.35 and a 52 week high of $154.51.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

