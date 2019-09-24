Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 3,962 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 103.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,803 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 196,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,116,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.71. The stock had a trading volume of 428,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,087. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $137.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.01. Signature Bank had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $334.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

