Toroso Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,375.78.

GOOGL stock traded down $16.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,218.33. 1,805,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,778. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,296.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,195.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,171.81. The stock has a market cap of $844.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

