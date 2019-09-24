Toroso Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,218 Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 63,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12,995.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,956 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,250,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,631,529,000 after acquiring an additional 131,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 11,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $3,002,702.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,937,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 9,299 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $2,450,565.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,707,294.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $251.02. 1,252,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,719. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.64.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

