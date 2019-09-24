Toroso Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.97. 38,899,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,312,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.82 and a 200 day moving average of $185.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $143.46 and a 12-month high of $195.55.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.