Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 912 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.48. 6,669,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,637,579. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $187.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $345.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.01 and a 200 day moving average of $168.63.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.