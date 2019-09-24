TOP Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. One TOP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. TOP has a market cap of $7.24 million and approximately $787,363.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TOP has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00187254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.00975064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00020435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00086143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,898,733,683 tokens. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

