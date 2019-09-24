Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) to announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $2.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $7.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America set a $39.00 price objective on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.37.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.71. 2,562,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,930. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $562,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 46,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $1,795,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,223,955.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,008 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,365. 9.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 6.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 19.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,049,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,007,000 after purchasing an additional 169,862 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.