TokenStars Hits Market Cap of $1.25 Million (TEAM)

TokenStars (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One TokenStars token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, TokenStars has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. TokenStars has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $91,662.00 worth of TokenStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00014702 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000284 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000130 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TokenStars Token Profile

TokenStars is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TokenStars’ total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,418,277 tokens. The official website for TokenStars is tokenstars.com/team . TokenStars’ official Twitter account is @tokenstars and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenStars’ official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars

TokenStars Token Trading

TokenStars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenStars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenStars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

