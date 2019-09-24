TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on shares of TiVo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TiVo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.63.

Get TiVo alerts:

TIVO stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TiVo has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $999.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.20.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. TiVo had a negative net margin of 52.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $176.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. TiVo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TiVo will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. TiVo’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TiVo by 442.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,157,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,268 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in TiVo by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,324,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after acquiring an additional 357,383 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in TiVo by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,996,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 249,674 shares during the last quarter. Wilks Brothers LLC lifted its position in TiVo by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wilks Brothers LLC now owns 1,917,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 255,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in TiVo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,561,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for TiVo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TiVo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.