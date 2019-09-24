Titomic (ASX:TTT) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Titomic Ltd (ASX:TTT)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$1.46 ($1.04) and last traded at A$1.48 ($1.05), approximately 159,124 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.50 ($1.06).

The stock has a market cap of $182.19 million and a PE ratio of -24.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

About Titomic (ASX:TTT)

Titomic Limited operates in the additive manufacturing sector in Australia. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of the Titomic Kinetic Fusion process, an automated additive manufacturing process that is used for the application of cold-gas dynamic spraying of titanium or titanium alloy particles onto a scaffold to produce a load bearing structure.

