Think Investments LP Buys New Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Think Investments LP bought a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 151,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,031,000. Tilray accounts for about 2.4% of Think Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Think Investments LP owned approximately 0.16% of Tilray at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,004,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 target price on Tilray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Tilray in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Tilray from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

NASDAQ TLRY traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,089. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $178.85. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 4.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative net margin of 121.73% and a negative return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 373.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

