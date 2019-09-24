The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.39

Shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $1.04. The9 shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 1,850 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The9 stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,597 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of The9 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students.

