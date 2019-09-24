Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Shares Down 1.1%

Target Healthcare REIT Ltd (LON:THRL)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110.40 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 110.40 ($1.44), 309,099 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 220,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.60 ($1.46).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 113.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.05 million and a P/E ratio of 12.96.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile (LON:THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT Limited is a closed-ended property investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of freehold and long leasehold care homes that are let to care home operators, and other healthcare assets in the United Kingdom.

