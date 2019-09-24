TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $65,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 66.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2,325.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 28,763 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter valued at $102,177,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter valued at $40,042,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.84. The stock had a trading volume of 58,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,165. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $570,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $28,677.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,899,683.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,726 shares of company stock worth $3,202,742. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

