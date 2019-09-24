SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85-6.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.93 billion.

NYSE SNX traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.75. The company had a trading volume of 655,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,368. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.48. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $109.62.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.15. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut SYNNEX from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.25.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $60,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,039.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $100,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,337.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,536 shares of company stock worth $451,212. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

