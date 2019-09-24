Synergetics USA (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.57

Synergetics USA Inc (NASDAQ:SURG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.57 and traded as high as $0.34. Synergetics USA shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 171,502 shares trading hands.

About Synergetics USA (NASDAQ:SURG)

Synergetics USA, Inc, formerly Valley Forge Scientific Corp., is a supplier of precision surgical devices. The Company focuses on the surgical disciplines of ophthalmology and neurosurgery. It offers precision engineered disposable and reusable devices, surgical equipment and surgical procedural kits.

