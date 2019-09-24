Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

SWDBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Swedbank from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedbank in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Swedbank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.24. 38,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.70. Swedbank has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Swedbank Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.