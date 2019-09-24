Swarm Trading Down 40.5% Over Last Week (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm token can currently be bought for about $0.0322 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and YoBit. Swarm has a market cap of $2.53 million and $34,055.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00190354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.01020820 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00021712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00087302 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

