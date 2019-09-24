Suretly (SUR) Price Up 60.4% Over Last Week

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 68.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, Suretly has traded up 60.4% against the dollar. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $136,179.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly token can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00006786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Suretly

Suretly (SUR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,484 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

