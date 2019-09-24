Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.27

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.27 and traded as high as $12.30. Superior Plus shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 152,501 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.27. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$581.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.00%.

About Superior Plus (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

