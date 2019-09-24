Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.34

Super Retail Group Ltd (ASX:SUL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and traded as high as $10.14. Super Retail Group shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 674,743 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Super Retail Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

Super Retail Group Limited operates as a retailer of auto, outdoor, and sports products in Australia, New Zealand, and China. The company offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment to marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

