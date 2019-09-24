Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Major Shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc Acquires 132,073 Shares

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 132,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,296,749.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 117,637 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $2,056,294.76.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 381,859 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $6,545,063.26.

On Friday, September 13th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 348 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $5,481.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 122,516 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $1,895,322.52.

On Monday, September 9th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 435,254 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $6,567,982.86.

On Thursday, September 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 245,175 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $3,800,212.50.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 627,439 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $9,430,408.17.

On Friday, August 23rd, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 312,954 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $4,688,050.92.

On Monday, August 19th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 236,781 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $3,719,829.51.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 640,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $10,099,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $16.68. 2,884,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,336. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 72.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.76. Sunrun Inc has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RUN shares. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,635,000 after acquiring an additional 349,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,464,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 716,227 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,912,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,003,000 after acquiring an additional 200,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,895,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,561,000 after acquiring an additional 432,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,554 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

