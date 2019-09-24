Storeum Hits Market Capitalization of $552,218.00 (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Storeum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and VinDAX. Storeum has a market cap of $552,218.00 and approximately $611.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Storeum has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Storeum

STO is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,932,465 tokens. Storeum’s official website is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

Storeum Token Trading

Storeum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

