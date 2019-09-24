Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys Shares of 79,812 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $151,128,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.4% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,808 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 260,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,615.00 price target (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,257.41.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,514 shares of company stock valued at $56,347,835 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $43.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,741.61. 4,316,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,343. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,799.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,844.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $861.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

