Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes $167,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,887,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,082,000 after buying an additional 552,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,041,000 after buying an additional 162,399 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,512,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,353,000 after buying an additional 123,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,983,000 after buying an additional 122,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,491,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,887,000 after buying an additional 1,402,493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $118.87. 975,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,891. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.12. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $121.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

