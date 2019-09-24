Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 117.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHE. Bank of America upped their target price on Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.25.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.80, for a total value of $5,001,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,815,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.87, for a total value of $173,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,812 shares of company stock valued at $20,005,507 in the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $11.31 on Tuesday, hitting $416.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,171. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $260.03 and a 12-month high of $441.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $427.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $473.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 10.94%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

