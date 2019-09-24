Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Invests $141,000 in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Welltower by 590.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 27.6% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,420. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $60.93 and a 12-month high of $92.50. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wood & Company restated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $80.00 price target on Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

