Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $540,000 Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 8.8% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 32,251.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 22.8% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.61.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,892,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,652. The company has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.00. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $132.63 and a 52-week high of $202.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total value of $393,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,485,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $125,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

