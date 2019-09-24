Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,511,385.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,973.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total value of $10,437,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,434.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,423,309 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a $202.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $194.88. 746,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.77 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.71.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

