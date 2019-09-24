Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SYSCO by 1,804.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,242 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 334.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,765,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,851,000 after buying an additional 1,359,384 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 29.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,749,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,865,000 after buying an additional 1,306,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after buying an additional 1,004,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1,060.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,086,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,861,000 after buying an additional 993,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

In related news, Director John M. Cassaday sold 20,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $1,560,277.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,585.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYSCO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.61. 126,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.29. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

