Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,302,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,215,000 after buying an additional 5,643,870 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,953,000 after buying an additional 3,897,469 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,407,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,635,000 after buying an additional 3,055,062 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,352,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,624,000 after buying an additional 3,012,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,457,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,013,000 after buying an additional 2,687,148 shares in the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. CLSA raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,578,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,788. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $227.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

