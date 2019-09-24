STH CRS Elect ENGNR (ASX:SXE) Announces Final Dividend of $0.03

STH CRS Elect ENGNR (ASX:SXE) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of SXE opened at A$0.61 ($0.43) on Tuesday. STH CRS Elect ENGNR has a 12-month low of A$0.47 ($0.33) and a 12-month high of A$0.72 ($0.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $143.18 million and a P/E ratio of 11.30.

In other news, insider Graeme Dunn 300,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. Also, insider David Hammond sold 2,150,000 shares of STH CRS Elect ENGNR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.37), for a total value of A$1,115,850.00 ($791,382.98).

STH CRS Elect ENGNR Company Profile

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited provides electrical, instrumentation, communication, and maintenance services in Australia, South America, and the Caribbean. The company's Electrical and Instrumentation (E&I) Construction division installs and commissions greenfield and brownfield upgrade projects in metropolitan, remote, and challenging environments.

