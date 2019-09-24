STH CRS Elect ENGNR (ASX:SXE) Announces Final Dividend of $0.03

STH CRS Elect ENGNR (ASX:SXE) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of SXE opened at A$0.61 ($0.43) on Tuesday. STH CRS Elect ENGNR has a 12-month low of A$0.47 ($0.33) and a 12-month high of A$0.72 ($0.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $143.18 million and a P/E ratio of 11.30.

In other news, insider Graeme Dunn 300,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. Also, insider David Hammond sold 2,150,000 shares of STH CRS Elect ENGNR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.37), for a total value of A$1,115,850.00 ($791,382.98).

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited provides electrical, instrumentation, communication, and maintenance services in Australia, South America, and the Caribbean. The company's Electrical and Instrumentation (E&I) Construction division installs and commissions greenfield and brownfield upgrade projects in metropolitan, remote, and challenging environments.

