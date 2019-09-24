Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

TSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins raised Stars Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stars Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Stars Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stars Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.24.

Shares of Stars Group stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.54. Stars Group has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $25.88.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $637.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.97 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stars Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,230 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

